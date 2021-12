Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal need more from Thomas Partey but insisted they will continue to help the midfielder rediscover his best form.The former Atletico Madrid player struggled to make an impact in Thursday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United a result which saw the Gunners miss out on the chance to break into the Premier League top four.Partey’s best display in an Arsenal shirt was during a victory at Old Trafford last season but he has struggled with injuries and consistency since he joined for a £45million fee in 2020.Speaking ahead of their trip to Everton on Monday, Arteta...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO