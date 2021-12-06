ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Newest Astronaut Class Includes Pro Cyclist Christina Birch

By Jessica Coulon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA announced its 2021 astronaut class on December 6, and among the ten final candidates is pro cyclist Christina Birch. Birch is an 11-time track cycling national champion, but she also has a Ph.D. in biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Christina Birch, former pro track...

