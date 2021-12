BOSTON (CBS) – The newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing concern around the world, including here in Massachusetts, but there’s still much to learn about it. Here’s what we know so far about it: The pandemic is far from over, and like other coronavirus variants that have emerged, Omicron appeared in a region of the world largely unvaccinated, South Africa. This once again stresses the importance of getting the entire globe immunized in order to get the pandemic under control. While there have been no Omicron cases identified here in the United States, it is undoubtedly already here. We need...

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO