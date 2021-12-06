ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-year-old man faces DUI charge in deadly Saturday crash

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 30-year-old man is in custody facing a charge of DUI resulting in death in a Saturday night crash in the south valley.

Dustin J. Porter is in the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail awaiting a court hearing on Tuesday morning.

Porter is accused of DUI and failure to obey a stop sign in a crash that killed the driver of a silver Lexus sedan at S. Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane, just north of Windmill Lane.

Henderson police say Porter was driving westbound on Bluegrass when he collided with the Lexus, which was northbound on Eastern, at about 7 p.m. That crash was followed by a collision with two other vehicles. The driver of the Lexus was taken to a hospital and died of injuries from the crash. A driver of one of the other vehicles was also transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Henderson police, Metro police and the Clark County Fire Department all responded to the crash.

Traffic on Eastern Avenue was closed for approximately five hours while the investigators were on the scene.

The investigation is continuing. Speed and impairment are considered factors, police said.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The accident is being investigated as Henderson’s eighth traffic fatality for 2021.

