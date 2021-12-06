Reward for info on poisoning of entire Oregon wolf pack grows to $36K

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. They still exist, those outside-the-margins places of the world. The Wallowa Mountains are one of them. This compact range stands alone in Oregon’s sparsely populated northeast corner, sandwiched between the Rockies and the Cascades and bounded by farmland. While America’s most popular parks and wilderness areas drew their largest-ever crowds in 2021, the Wallowas remain wonderfully out of sync. This is especially true of the area’s western side, and doubly so in winter. While the eastern Wallowas see some backcountry skiers and boarders thanks to a small hut system—and hikers, mostly local, frequent the entire range in the summer—the western portion is comparatively untouched, especially when it comes to ski touring.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO