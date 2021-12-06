ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Reward for info on poisoning of entire Oregon wolf pack grows to $36K

By News Staff
KVAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore.— The reward for information on the fatal poisoning of an entire pack of wolves and 3 other individual animals this year in northeastern Oregon now stands at $36,000. A $26,000 reward was put up last week after news of the poisonings broke. The additional $10,000 in reward...

kval.com

