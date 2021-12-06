ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ten Fascinating Facts About Your Favorite Holiday Movies

By Mikey O
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's that time of year when a lot of us rewatch our favorite holiday movies. But this time when you have a movie night, you can impress your friends with a few of these fascinating facts:. 1. Bill Murray improvised a lot of his lines in "Scrooged". Bill was...

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Entertainment critic Derek Sante shares favorite holiday movies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's December, which means it's time to stock up on all of your favorite Christmas movies for a holiday marathon. Entertainment critic Derek Sante joined us to share a look at some of his favorite films for the season, including "Home Alone," "Eight Crazy Nights" and "Die Hard."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Hulu Has a Line of Ugly Holiday Sweaters Featuring Your Favorite Shows

Ugly holiday sweaters from your favorite food brands are no longer a rare find. Swiss Miss, Green Giant,Popeyes, and even White Castle all produced festive threads this season. But if your tastes skew more on-screen than on the plate, there's now a holiday sweater for you too. Hulu launched a...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Schulz
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Steven Spielberg
wobm.com

My Favorite Christmas Movies

They are everywhere…the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix and others. Christmas movie season is in full swing and so is the debate about the best ones…actually it’s not a debate that can be won because it’s just a matter of opinion. With that said here are my ten favorites in no particular order.
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

loaded question: what’s your favorite bit of shocking movie dialogue?

This week’s question is stolen — with his permission — from Ross Miller, who tweeted it last week:. What’s your favorite bit of shocking movie dialogue?. My choice is the first thing that popped into my head when I saw the question. It’s something David Tennant says in the 2005 ITV miniseries Secret Smile (here’s my review, from 2008), in which he plays the boyfriend from hell who stalks his ex, played by Shaun of the Dead’s Kate Ashfield.
MOVIES
Collider

Why ‘Harold And Maude’ Is the Ultimate Rom-Com for People Who Don’t Like Rom-Coms

Despite the fact that romantic-comedy has been one of the most successful and long-lasting genres in film history, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. This could be due to the genre’s various tropes, which are so abundant that entire parody movies have been made about them. It could also be because they often contain a kind of romantic optimism rarely as ideal or fairytale-like as real-life relationships, though there are plenty of great romantic comedies that are keenly aware of this. While the romantic comedy is almost always a sure thing at the box office, it’s unsurprising that a movie as odd and offbeat as Harold and Maude was neither a hit with audiences or critics when it was released 50 years ago in December of 1971. In the years since its release, the film has become a cult favorite (it played at one theater in Minneapolis for three years straight), which both reflects the era it was released in and transcends it. In the process, Harold and Maude has also been the ideal romantic comedy for those that often avoid romantic comedies, often subverting all of the genre’s trademarks while also embracing the kind of romantic sweetness that you couldn’t get in any other genre.
MOVIES
richlandsource.com

Here are our staff's favorite holiday songs -- What are yours?

MANSFIELD -- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and the holiday songs are filling the air. Even those who ho hum them will still hum them. Sometimes we don't understand the power these tunes carry. In the George Clooney-Matt Damon film Monuments Men, Bill Murray's character shows the power of such a song. Set in World War II near the front, he gets a package from home that includes a recording from his daughter.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Story#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Fbi#Communists
92.9 THE LAKE

The Bizarre Reason ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Became a Christmas Classic

Few films are as widely seen, or as widely beloved, as Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life. In addition to its status as the consensus pick for the greatest Christmas film in history, it’s also been inducted into the National Film Registry, and was called the third-greatest fantasy film ever by the American Film Institute. Moments, images, and lines of dialogue from It’s a Wonderful Life have become a part of the fabric of American culture. For young people, it might seem like it always have been.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

23 Movies to Inspire Your Festive Holiday Style

’Tis the season of holiday parties! The bashes never stop in the big lead-up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve—and making all of those appearances can put a serious strain on your wardrobe. After all, it’s a challenge to keep coming up with looks that are fabulous, festive, and different every single time. But we’re here to help: In honor of the holiday season, we looked to 23 classic films to inspire some new party outfits.
MOVIES
92.9 THE LAKE

The Best Movie Trailers of 2021

In another time, the mass closure of movie theaters around the world would have destroyed the demand for movie trailers. These days, most trailers are consumed on computers or phones rather than in theaters — and now everything from television shows to video games to comic books get trailers. Even when the pandemic put much of the entertainment industry on pause, the trailers kept right on coming. So in addition to ranking the best movies and television shows of 2021, we decided to rank the best movie trailers as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Boston Globe

Readers: Tell us your favorite Santa Claus movies

There's nothing quite like a Christmas film featuring old St. Nick. But which is the jolly best?. Yes, there are all kinds of Christmas movies. There are the ones with cringy families, the ones where jerks are visited by three spirits, the ones where bad moms mother badly, even the ones where a lone, barefoot, off-duty cop fights off heavily armed terrorists. (It is too.)
MOVIES
The Independent

Steven Spielberg deserves better than to be treated as cinema’s fusty grandfather

You’d think it would be sacrilege to badmouth Steven Spielberg. As filmmakers go, the 74-year-old is a monolith, his very name synonymous with cinema itself. After inventing the modern blockbuster with Jaws in 1975, Spielberg went on to create a number of the biggest films ever made. Saving Private Ryan completely redefined the war movie; Jurassic Park was pioneering in its use of CGI. Even the worthiest heirs dubbed “the new Spielberg” (like Christopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve) seem ghostly pale by comparison. And yet: as cinema’s populist maestro enters the sixth decade of his career, it’s hard not to notice that some people equate Spielberg with everything they don’t like...
MOVIES
guideposts.org

10 Hallmark Holiday Movies to Warm Your Soul

Travel to beautiful Ireland in this romantic film starring Hallmark favorite Lacey Chabert. Hoping to connect to her Irish roots, Brooke Bennett (Chabert) flies to Ireland for Christmas where she meets the handsome Aiden Hart (Stuart Townsend). When Aiden mistakes her for an elite event planner, Brooke is whisked away into a love story as she tries to plan the castle's Christmas party.
MOVIES
92.9 THE LAKE

First ’Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals It’s a Two-Part Film

After Into the Spider-Verse comes... Across the Spider-Verse. The first look at the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is here and it reveals that it is actually the first of two movies that will continue the animated saga of Miles Morales and his various spider-powered friends. The first teaser features Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who’s also currently appearing as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye) and also shows Miles meeting Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in a post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Check it out below:
MOVIES
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy