A woman who was trapped in her vehicle as it caught fire was rescued when bystanders pulled her from the car. On Sunday evening at around 6:30, the 68-year old woman crashed into a power pole on Fulton Road near the intersection with the train tracks just south of River Road. People nearby called 911 to help and rushed to pull the woman from her car. She was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The crash damaged a transformer and cut power to the area for nearly 12 hours. Alcohol is not considered a factor in the accident.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO