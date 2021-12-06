ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati football has made Group of Five history in College Football Playoff

By Zach Bigalke
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, Group of Five schools have dreamed of playing for a national title. History was made in 2021 as Cincinnati football earned a semifinal berth. Over the past three decades, national championship systems restricted who might be deemed worthy of a shot at the ultimate prize. Since 1992, when the...

Cade McNamara speaks after statement victory over Ohio State

Cade McNamara will forever have a legacy at Michigan. He’ll always be known as the quarterback who finally took down Ohio State — who helped Michigan accomplish the best moment of the Jim Harbaugh era. With fans storming the field and snow falling from the sky, McNamara might as well...
Ohio State football: Thank you, Jim Harbaugh and Cade McNamara

I’ve often joked the favorite musical group of Michigan Men is 80’s synth-pop band Talk Talk. Why? Because Michigan Men love to talk. It’s what they do best. Every year, some noted Michigan Man opens his mouth and provides bulletin board material for the Ohio State football team. This year is no exception. All of Buckeye Nation should smile and say, “Thank you, Jim Harbaugh.”
Ohio State football: I hope Ryan Day is right

I hope Ryan Day is right. I hope he has a good read on his Ohio State football team and the statement he made about them playing in the Rose Bowl is accurate,. “These guys are gonna want to finish this thing the right way. They have a lot of pride in themselves and the team.”
Wolken: Snubbed again, the Big 12, Pac-12, ACC desperately need College Football Playoff expansion

Last week, the commissioners of all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences met in Dallas for one more attempt at agreement on key details of expanding the College Football Playoff as soon as 2024.  They left with some major issues still unresolved, which means the next negotiating opportunity won’t come before January. If you take their words at face value, the back-and-forth going on since this summer has left precious little time to do this before the current...
5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Down To 2 Programs

Just last week, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is transferring from Ohio State. In the days that followed, several programs have emerged a potential destinations. The former No. 1 overall quarterback recruit reportedly plans to head back to his home state of Texas. The...
Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won't Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
