ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Christmas card of Congressman, family holding guns garners big reaction on social media

By Alfred Charles, KOMONews.com Executive Producer
KVAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Christmas photo posted to social media by a Kentucky Congressman is drawing outrage after the federal lawmaker and others in the photo were shown holding guns and asking for ammunition. The post by Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie came four days after a Michigan high school student allegedly opened...

kval.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Isn’t Letting Murdered Teenagers Get in the Way of Trolling Liberals Over Gun Control

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies. They’d be wrong. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday night posted a photo of her four young children posing in front of a Christmas tree with military-style...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Rep. Thomas Massie: I'll never delete family Christmas photo with guns

Rep. Thomas Massie said Monday he'll never delete the controversial photo he posted over the weekend of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree. Massie's picture has gotten over 81,000 "likes" on Twitter but also attracted a lot of criticism because he posted it less than a week after four teenagers in Michigan were killed in the nation's latest mass school shooting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

A second Republican has shared a Christmas picture with kids holding guns

A Republican has shared a Christmas picture in which her four children are brandishing guns.Representative Lauren Boebert shared the snap of her kids holding what appear to be assault rifles just days after a similar photo from Republican congressman Thomas Massie was met with widespread outrage. Both images have been shared in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan which claimed the lives of four students and injured at least eight others.Boebert shared the image with the message: “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though).”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe Boeberts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
d1softballnews.com

Usa, family photo with the machine gun. Christmas greetings from a Republican deputy

At Christmas it is traditional in the United States to take a family photo, to send to relatives and friends along with greeting cards. And every year finding an original shot, different from the previous one, is a real challenge. This time, Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman representing Kentucky in the US House, has definitely found a way to get noticed: he posted his Christmas photo on Twitter, which portrays the seven members of the Massie family, smiling around the tree. . All with a gun in their arms. Including the deputy, who is holding what appears to be a machine gun in his hand. The traditional greeting phrase is in tune: «Merry Christmas! Santa Claus, please bring us the ammunition. ‘ Only a few days have passed since the massacre in a Michigan school that cost the lives of four students, shot by a friend of theirs who had received that weapon as a Christmas gift from his parents. And among the reactions to the post by Congressman Massie, who exalted his supporters, those of the families of the victims of armed attacks at school stand out above all.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Guttenberg
Person
Thomas Massie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Guns#The Christmas Card#Republican#Repthomasmassie
Vice

Republican Tweets Grossest Christmas Card of All Time

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie waited just a couple of days after the latest deadly school shooting before he tweeted out a Christmas photo of his family and all of their favorite guns. On Saturday, the Kentucky Republican tweeted a photo of himself and his family all holding firearms with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theintelligencer.com

Are the press, social media and big tech really the enemy of the people?

Stop trying to divide us by race, gender and identity categories. Stop looking for white supremacists under every bush. It is counterproductive. It is not bringing people together it is pushing them apart and making them hate each other. There I said it; it feels good to get this off my chest.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Radio 710 KEEL

Christmas Gift ‘For Boys’, Causing Ruckus on Social Media

There have been thousands of posts made on social media, from people both defending and decrying a popular children's toy. In particular, we're talking about toy kitchen sets. The selection of toy kitchens seem to be cooler than ever! The one I've seen the most is the one pictured above, the "KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen with Lights & Sounds, Play Phone and Curtains, Espresso, Gift for Ages 3+". These interactive toys have come a long way since the ones from the 90s. These look like an interior decorator made them.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Congressman hit by backlash after advertising for unpaid interns on Twitter

A New Jersey Democrat has changed an advertisement for college interns on his website to state that he’ll pay at least some of them after receiving backlash from progressives on Twitter over the issue.Rep Josh Gottheimer initially drew criticism over the weekend with a tweet that advertised his office’s internship programme, which runs year-round for students in college.At issue was a line of text in the application that read: “Although all internships in all offices are unpaid, students gain invaluable work experience” in the position.The application drew mocking responses from progressives on Twitter, including The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein, who noted...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy