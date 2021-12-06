ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Rep. Devin Nunes announces retirement

Mount Shasta Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Rep. Devin Nunes, a controversial congressman from California's San Joaquin Valley, told his constituents Monday that he will retire at the end of the month, according to local...

www.mtshastanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

House Republican Rep. Devin Nunes to resign at the end of the year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Congressman and former Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, will be retiring from Congress later this year. Nunes confirmed Monday that he will be leaving Congress to become the new CEO of former president Donald Trump’s social media company. The 10-term Republican was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FiveThirtyEight

Why Devin Nunes Is Resigning From Congress

On Monday, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes announced he would resign from Congress at the end of the year in order to become the chief executive officer of former President Donald Trump’s new media company. The move is puzzling on the surface, given that the 2022 midterms are shaping up to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
The Week

Devin Nunes simply realized what Republicans actually care about

California Rep. Devin Nunes' decision not to run for re-election to head former President Donald Trump's new social media venture is the perfect summation of the state of the Republican Party. This would only make sense in a climate where a Twitter and talk show provocateur like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — who has been stripped of all her committee assignments — is better known than every ranking Republican with the possible exception of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Who is Congressman Devin Nunes’ wife Elizabeth?

POLITICIAN Devin Nunes is a United States congressman and a member of the House of Representatives. As a member of the House of Representatives, he's served the state of California since 2003. Who is Devin Nunes' wife Elizabeth?. Elizabeth Nunes, maiden name Elizabeth Tamariz, is the wife of Republican California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
6abc

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes stepping down to join Trump Media & Technology Group

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is leaving Congress to become the chief executive officer of Trump Media & Technology Group, according to a statement. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Group entered into a merger to form a new...
MEDIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Impeachment#Republicans
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Esquire

Devin Nunes Accepts the Poisoned Chalice

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the litigious maniac who sued an imaginary Internet cow for saying mean things about him, has decided on a career change. He’s going to work for El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago to run the latter’s new “media company.” From the Washington Post:. Nunes, who was first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Devin Nunes officially working for Trump makes too much sense

Nothing has made as much sense in the last half decade of politics than Monday’s plot twist out of California. Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, once the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is resigning his seat in Congress at the end of the month. And he already has a new gig lined up: running the day-to-day operations of former President Donald Trump’s new social media company.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Indy100

Devin Nunes mocked by a parody cow he tried to sue as he quits Congress to run Trump’s app

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was a former dairy farmer, has quit his job to become former President Donald Trump’s tech start CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.“The time has come to reopen the internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes said in a statement announcing his new position.But his career change was quickly mocked on the internet, most notably through parody accounts he once tried to sue: Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom.In 2019, the congressman, who is a staunch Trump supporter, attempted to sue the parody accounts, and sought...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How Devin Nunes’s new media job for Trump explains the GOP grift machine

If you want an emblematic story about the Republican Party in 2021, consider the case of Rep. Devin Nunes of California. Once considered a moderate, he transformed himself into the Trumpiest of Donald Trump’s defenders, even aping Trump’s habit of filing frivolous lawsuits (in his case, against a parody Twitter account of a cow). With Republicans poised to win the House, Nunes was in line to become the chair of the Ways and Means Committee, which writes the nation’s tax laws.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy