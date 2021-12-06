ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Months before the global supply chain crisis, local retailers stocked up for the holiday shopping season

KGW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses placed large orders in...

www.kgw.com

CW33 NewsFix

Sponsored Content: holiday shopping – small businesses

VISA SPONSORED CONTENT — Holiday spending this year has the potential to shatter previous records. The national retail federation is forecasting that holiday sales will increase between 8.5% and 10.5%. We want to be smart while shopping ad avoid holiday scams. Natalie Kelly, “safe shopping expert” and visa executive, joined...
SMALL BUSINESS
Footwear News

As Christmas Nears, Holiday Shopping Is Set Break Records, Despite Supply Chain Worries

While Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2021 are now in the past, the shopping season has yet to conclude. Online sales on Thanksgiving were essentially flat from 2020 at $5.1 billion, according to Adobe data. However, experts are still forecasting a record breaking shopping season this year, despite supply chain slowdowns and record high inflation. The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) expects sales in November and December to grow as much as 11.5% year over year. This number is higher than NRF’s initial forecast of between 8.5% and 10.5% growth. “Now that we’re in December, the holiday shopping season is nearing the finish line,” NRF chief economist...
BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Inflation and Omicron May Not Affect 2021 Holiday Shopping Season

The holiday season could surpass forecast spending figures and equate to a record year, despite inflation, supply chain issues and COVID-19 challenges like the omicron variant. According to National Retail Federation (NRF) Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz, the 2021 holiday season is on track to exceed the NRF’s forecast for record...
BUSINESS
smcorridornews.com

Experts share holiday shopping tips to help you avoid supply chain issues in 2021

NEW YORK – Worries over toy shortages, slow shipping, and rising prices mean that now’s the best time to start your holiday shopping. The Toy Insider, the toy industry’s most influential organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, shares its expert tips to finding the best gifts for kids amid ongoing supply chain disruptions.
SHOPPING
#Holiday Shopping
WTOV 9

Supply chain issues hitting local retailers hard

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The past 18 months have been hard in many ways. But as COVID-19 restrictions have loosened in some of those aspects, the supply chain, and its impact on local businesses and their inventory, is as bad as ever. "It's never been like this,” said Martin Hauser,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WFAA

Holiday tamales challenged by global supply chain issue

SAN ANTONIO — Gabriel Tellez recalls feeling the effects of the supply chain for his family's businesses right after the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. "Everybody started panicking," Tellez said. "They started buying a lot more than they usually do. And that affected us with all our supplies." Nineteen months...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CNBC

Buy now pay later boom shows no signs of slowing this holiday season

7% of shoppers said they will be using buy now, pay later as a payment method for holiday purchases this year, according to a CNBC/Momentive Small Business Survey. The credit card alternative has exploded in popularity as online shopping has boomed during the pandemic and more retailers and payment providers have adopted it.
SHOPPING
KBOE Radio

WILL SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS HURT YOUR HOLIDAY SHOPPING?

There are two words striking fear into the hearts of business owners this Christmas season: supply chain. Brian Myers, manager of Brown’s Shoe Fit in Oskaloosa, tells the No Coast Network he hasn’t had any supply issues so far. But that may not be the case in a few months.
OSKALOOSA, IA
95.3 MNC

Farm Bureau Economist: Buy Local to Help With Supply Chain Crisis

Supply chain issues haven’t just impacted what we’re bringing into the United States, it’s also impacted what we’re trying to send out. Farm Bureau Chief Economist Roger Cryan says, “A lot of shortages have popped up because it’s been difficult to get things shipped across the ocean. We’ve had difficulty exporting ag products because there aren’t enough containers.
AGRICULTURE
kslnewsradio.com

FTC to investigate retailers and the supply chain crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — The FTC is demanding big box retailers hand over what they know about supply chain problems that are impacting the country. Retailers in Utah says companies will be more than happy to work with the government. However, they still have some concerns. USA Today reports the...
RETAIL
WIBC.com

Holiday Shopping: IU Economist Says Buying Gift Cards Will Help Small Businesses Weather Supply Chain Hang Ups

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –– Shopping may look a little different this holiday season, but an economist predicts businesses will fare pretty well this year. The U.S. economy has been hampered of late with supply chain issues and higher inflation on certain products, which has forced many Americans to rethink this holiday shopping strategy. But John Talbott, Director for the Center of Education and Research in Retail at the IU Kelley School of Business, isn’t worried about businesses feeling adverse effects from it.

