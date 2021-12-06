Months before the global supply chain crisis, local retailers stocked up for the holiday shopping season

While Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2021 are now in the past, the shopping season has yet to conclude. Online sales on Thanksgiving were essentially flat from 2020 at $5.1 billion, according to Adobe data. However, experts are still forecasting a record breaking shopping season this year, despite supply chain slowdowns and record high inflation. The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) expects sales in November and December to grow as much as 11.5% year over year. This number is higher than NRF’s initial forecast of between 8.5% and 10.5% growth. “Now that we’re in December, the holiday shopping season is nearing the finish line,” NRF chief economist...

