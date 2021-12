Sat 12/4 @ 1-5PM Cavotta’s Garden Center has been a South Collinwood institution for 90 years. Now owned by the founders’ granddaughter Angela, she’s expanded the space and its offerings, and, just in the last few years, put in a bar and an event pavilion, built just before the pandemic hit. But the pandemic was good to her. With the large pavilion and lots of surrounding land, there was plenty of room to social distance. She booked bands on weekends, opened the bar, offered a small menu and became one of the few places open to go out and hang out.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO