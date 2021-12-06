ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck halts enrollment in two late-stage trials for HIV drug islatravir

By Jonathan M Block
 1 day ago
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has paused enrollment in two phase 3 trials of its experimental HIV medication islatravir for pre-exposure prophylaxis....

