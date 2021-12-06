Man dies after car hits tent at I-205 offramp in Portland

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman died in a house fire in Vancouver early Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. On Dec. 2 at 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the home near Northeast 99th Street and 156th Avenue. The fire department said a large plume of smoke could be seen miles away. Two adults were able to escape the home and firefighters found a woman inside. She was taken into an ambulance where medics tried to treat her for possible carbon monoxide poisoning, but she died. No other residents or firefighters were injured.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO