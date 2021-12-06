ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after car hits tent at I-205 offramp in Portland

 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was killed after a driver struck his tent near a highway off-ramp in Southeast Portland on Sunday. Police said officers responded to the northbound I-205...

