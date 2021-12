Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ victory came with a hefty price tag. Over the course of the campaign, he raised just over $19.1 million, more than half of which was in public matching funds, and spent about $18.1 million, according to the latest financial disclosures. He also benefited from nearly $8.2 million in independent expenditures in his favor, with little outside spending to oppose him.

