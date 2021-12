The Ducks directed 39 shots on net, but could only beat goaltender Jack Campbell once, falling 5-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Honda Center. "I think we learned lessons on details of the game, lessons that team has already gone through the past few years," head coach Dallas Eakins said. "One is that's an elite scoring team. You cannot turn the puck over, you can't, not even once. Because if you do, it may cost you. It cost us twice, the first two goals came off turnovers. Can't have a bad change. We had one. Bang, it got us. So that's the level for me."

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO