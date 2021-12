The Steelers announced a few roster moves on Tuesday, including one that could leave them in need of a new kick returner against the Bengals this weekend. Ray-Ray McCloud has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. McCould can return in less than 10 days if he’s vaccinated and receives two negative test results at least 24 hours apart from one another or in five days if he is an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tests positive.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO