Jackson Wang selected as the brand ambassador for Beats headphones and Snickers

Last year’s lockdown illustrated what really becomes of idle hands. Some kneaded sourdough, others assembled puzzles, and many knitted, crocheted and macraméd the days away. From Bernie Sanders’s Inauguration Day mittens to Tom Daley’s poolside crafting at the Summer Olympics, knitting has gone from granny pastime to zeitgeisty fascination. Even if you didn’t take up the needles yourself, there’s a new guard of knitwear-focused brands reinvigorating homespun classics. Sweaters, long dismissed as sartorial backup singers, are now taking center stage. It’s not that the category has been reinvented so much as reappraised. While a beautiful cashmere sweater is perfectly nice, it’s...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 HOURS AGO