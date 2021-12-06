ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jin and V's Astrological Compatibility Shows Why Their Friendship Is Smooth Like Butter

By Olivia Luppino
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Image Source: Getty / The Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins. Have you ever made a friendship that felt like it was written in the stars? Well, after looking at the astrological birth charts of BTS members V and Jin, it's clear their friendship and professional relationship are meant to be. According to...

TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue

What’s It Really Like To Date A Sagittarius? Vogue’s Astrologer Sets The Record Straight

Sagittarians are very open minded when it comes to dating, and they like to be with people who challenge them to look at the world differently. They might be drawn to partners who are from different backgrounds or who grew up in another country, as they always want to be learning from their relationships. When you’re dating a Sagittarius, what you see is what you get. They’re very honest, and they won’t be afraid to tell their partner exactly how they feel. However, at times they may need to be more sensitive to the feelings of others, especially when voicing their strong opinions and beliefs. Below, find out what it’s really like to date a Sagittarius.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, December 2021

The sun is in your sign, Sagittarius, bringing a celebratory atmosphere! You’re feeling revitalized and excited to take on the next year. The sun is a symbol of will, passion, and creativity, and you’re reconnecting with your sense of purpose. You may also be in a nostalgic mood at the...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your December 2021 Horoscope Ends The Year With A Bang

We stand on the precipice of the next dimension, a Piscean paradise of new connections and artistic expression. December begins with the dream god Neptune going direct in Pisces for the first time since June, and ends with Jupiter, planet of light and wisdom, joining it for a year-long residency in the ocean kingdom. After so much ambivalence comes a creative resurgence. But to welcome the deluge, we’ll have to break down the floodgates. December promises necessary destruction on the way to wholeness.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Astrological Sign#Astrologer
POPSUGAR

This New Moon in Sagittarius Baño Recipe Will Set You Free

The final new moon and solar eclipse of 2021 is upon us. This astrological event will occur in Sagittarius. So let's get ready to end the year strong by setting intentions and wishes on the new moon in Sagittarius, which peaks on Dec. 4 at 2:44 a.m. ET. Sagittarius is a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion. This energy paired with the new moon provides an optimal time to prepare a ritual baño that can tap into the adventurous, optimistic, problem-solving, truth, and knowledge-seeking Sag traits. With the solar eclipse in the mix, you can expect some sudden shifts to take place.
ASTRONOMY
creators.com

Lunar Shove to Defy Definition

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Talk to yourself. Say encouraging and compassionate things. Could you do it out loud? That's the way that will most help, though writing will also be advantageous. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Take on the small, easily won challenges. Building up a track record of success will...
ASTRONOMY
Yoga Journal

December 2021 Astrological Forecast: The Year’s Closing Chapter

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. The end of the calendar year has no relevance to astrology, although this December happens to coincide with a few astrological endings. At the...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning November 26, 2021. Poet Renée Ashley describes what she’s attracted to: “I’m drawn to what flutters nebulously at the edges, at the corner of my eye—just outside my certain sight. I want to share in what I am routinely denied or only suspect exists. I long for a glimpse of what is beginning to occur.” Although I don’t think that’s a suitable perspective for you to cultivate all the time, Sagittarius, I suspect it might be appealing and useful for you in the coming weeks. Fresh possibilities will be coalescing. New storylines will be incubating. Be alert for the oncoming delights of the unknown.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Every Sign's Relationships Will Undergo Major Shifts The Last Month Of The Year

As the nights become longer and the days grow colder, you can feel the sensation of December creeping up on you. The last month of 2021 carries so much heavy and transformative energy, encouraging you to identify what isn’t working and leave it behind. Another year is fast approaching and it’s filled with possibilities. Your December 2021 monthly horoscope kicks off with a powerful start, radiating change in the form of a solar eclipse at 12 degrees Sagittarius on Dec. 4. This is the final eclipse that will take place on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, which means it may carry an air of finality to it and help you leave the finishing touches on a journey you’ve completed.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
LIFESTYLE
Quad

Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Illini

When the stars align: Zodiac signs influence dating decisions

Cuffing season, during the fall and winter months, is a time in which many find themselves forming committed and romantic relationships. For some people, horoscopes impact the selection and perception of romantic partners. Horoscopes are based on the position of the stars, moon and planets at the time of an...
LIFESTYLE
higherperspectives.com

This Week's Horoscope Shifts Focus Into The Unknown, Here's How Each Zodiac Should Be Cautious

Brought to you by our friend Kelli Fox at Astrology.TV. It's a very busy astrological week, which will see a heavy focus on the known versus the unknown, or the truth versus fantasy. We start on Monday with a Sun-Jupiter square which cautions against exaggeration or bluffing, ahead of a very volatile Mars-Uranus opposition on Wednesday – this aspect focuses on challenges to the status quo and underlines a rebellious vibe.
LIFESTYLE
talkhouse.com

Slothrust’s Strange Astrology: Sagittarius Season

We have made it to December and are about to settle into the thick of winter. The fact that we’ve made it all the way through 2021 already is pretty shocking to me. Time did its typical accordion thing; some days feel like molasses and others feel as though they have ended before they even began. But here we are, on the cusp of 2022 and it is the astrological season of Sagittarius!
LIFESTYLE
themtnear.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, in quest for knowledge, invokes the wisdom of Ganesh. The elephant headed deity removes obstacles allowing the fulfillment of Sagittarian intelligence, international rapprochement, thanksgiving and ideals. Scorpio revealed the psychological depth of our inner archaeology, and now the Archer allows us to manifest changes both within and without. Sagittarius...
ASTRONOMY
