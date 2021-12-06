ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Global agreement on plastic waste essential

ICIS Chemical Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome three billion people, the vast majority of whom live in the developing world, either...

www.icis.com

Comments / 0

Related
ICIS Chemical Business

ICIS launches the Recycling Supply Tracker to increase visibility in the global plastic market

ICIS launches the Recycling Supply Tracker to increase visibility in the global plastic market. LONDON, 1 February 2021 — With demand currently outstripping supply, particularly for food grade packaging plastics, many FMCGs, manufacturers and converters are finding sourcing the feedstock they require to hit regulatory and sustainability goals challenging. Sourcing recycled resins in a growing, opaque, and increasingly competitive market has proven to be difficult across the packaging sector. Driven by regulation and consumer pressure, it remains one of the industry’s most pressing challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
Dezeen

Nagami 3D prints "aesthetically pleasing" portable toilet using plastic waste

Discarded plastic medical equipment from hospitals across Europe was melted into a filament and 3D-printed to create the mobile toilet cubicle The Throne, designed by Spanish studio Nagami for the To.org foundation. The portable toilet was produced over the course of three days and comprises three parts – a teardrop-shaped...
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Snack Packaging Plastic Reductions

KP Snacks has announced a plastic packaging reduction that will help the brand to cut its use of plastic when it comes to its various snack products in the UK. The announcement claims that the brand has reduced its plastic packaging use by 410-tonnes in 2021, which equals out to 6.8% across a variety of its brands. The brand has also jointed the Flexible Plastic Fund that is working towards a long-term vision when it comes to flexible plastic materials.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Times

A global opportunity to reduce plastic pollution

The noise surrounding plastic pollution has been driven by wacky activists who can always be counted on to have radical ideas for addressing any problem. But Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent announcement that the U.S. is planning to endorse a UN treaty on plastic pollution shows that sensible policy solutions may be taking center stage.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Waste Collection#Single Use Plastic#Plastics#Icis
kelo.com

UN plans to drastically expand plastic waste management in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The United Nations Development Programme aims to almost triple its plastic waste management to 100 cities in India by 2024, A UNDP executive said, to combat the damaging effects of plastic pollution. Across India’s many towns and cities, which are often ranked among the world’s most...
ENVIRONMENT
Anchorage Daily News

U.S. is top contributor to plastic waste, report shows

The United States ranks as the world’s leading contributor of plastic waste and needs a national strategy to combat the issue, according to a congressionally mandated report released Tuesday. “The developing plastic waste crisis has been building for decades,” the National Academy of Sciences study said, noting the world’s current...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
kamcity.com

Saputo Dairy Tackling Plastic Use In Cheese Packaging

A collaboration between Saputo Dairy UK (SDUK), the owner of the Cathedral City brand, and Wipak UK, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, has seen both companies advance their sustainability ambitions through a project which saw 33% of virgin plastic replaced with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material across a range of block cheese packaging.
ENVIRONMENT
ICIS Chemical Business

Ocean plastics may buoy Europe R-PET market

Major global brands are making pledges to increase the amount of R-PET (recycled PET – polyethylene terephthalate) in their PET beverage bottles. This is to either meet or exceed the EU’s 25% target by 2025, largely driven by consumer pressure. EU legislation and the global war on plastic waste are...
ENVIRONMENT
Taylor Daily Press

The United States, the world’s largest producer of plastic waste …

In total, the United States produced about 42 million tons of plastic waste in 2016. This is twice the amount of China and more than the EU countries Analysis of American National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. However, less than 5 percent of the world’s population lives in the United States.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Surging plastic use is fed by coal power — with deadly results

Plastic production has soared in countries that rely heavily on coal for energy, leading to a rise in carbon emissions and particle pollution — which, in turn, has led to a steep increase in illness and death1. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Christian Daley: Update bottle bill to address plastic waste

Plastic waste has been a tremendous source of environmental degrading in the past few decades. Plastic waste can clog sewage drains, strangle sea life and damage infrastructure like hydroelectric facilities. But those examples to not tell the full story of the impact plastic waste can have on our planet. As...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Are supermarkets really cutting back on plastic packaging?

Since the mid 20th century, plasticwaste has ballooned, with our species extracting oil in order to produce around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste a year.According to the UN, more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced since the early 1950s, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either a landfill or the natural environment.One of the biggest sources of waste plastic is packaging. Often it is designed for single use to protect food, drink, and other delicate products. But this durability and resistance to degradation are the same properties which make...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
rubbernews.com

Cabot commits to carbon neutrality with process, bio-technologies

BOSTON—Cabot Corp. has stepped up its sustainability efforts with a pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 and a new initiative to develop and commercialize bio-based rubber-reinforcement additives. The Boston-based carbon black maker has also invested in increasing process yields and recovering waste-heat from processes to reduce its environmental impact,...
ENVIRONMENT
fooddive.com

Cutting meat, produce and cereal waste would have greatest environmental impact: EPA

Between 73 and 152 million metric tons of food gets wasted each year in the U.S., or over over a third of the country's food supply, according to a new report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The most commonly wasted foods are fruits and vegetables, followed by dairy and eggs. Over half of all waste occurs at households and restaurants. The food processing sector generates 34 million metric tons of waste per year, the agency said.
AGRICULTURE
ndsuspectrum.com

Recycling isn’t limited to paper and plastic, clothing waste becoming an increasing problem

‘Throwaway’ culture is becoming more of a problem as fast fashion companies continue selling cheap, inexpensive clothing. New Years is less than a month away and picking out that perfect party outfit is next up on the to-do list. Most will head to Shein, Forever 21 or H&M for a cheap find, but isn’t there a better alternative to buying from these fast fashion industries who contribute to the overgrowing clothing waste?
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy