ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

What three issues are impacting the plastics packaging industry?

ICIS Chemical Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are interested in learning about how our specialist...

www.icis.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grist

Plastics, fertilizer, and synthetic rubber: Report calls out chemical industry’s use of fossil fuels

Everyone knows that the fossil fuel industry drives global warming. A new report shows that the chemical industry contributes to the climate crisis, too. But the conversation about solutions to climate change has largely omitted the role that chemicals and petrochemicals play in exacerbating the crisis, and the report says policymakers should start thinking about ways to green the industry.
INDUSTRY
95.3 MNC

A Shortage of Packaging Material Impacting Holiday Shopping and Ag Inputs

“Arrives after Christmas.” That’s the message popping up on some items from Amazon this holiday season as supply chain disruptions persist. As we’ve reported previously, the supply chain impact isn’t just to Christmas presents. It’s also affecting crucial ag inputs like fertilizer and herbicides. We’ve heard about issues at the...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Engineering Report Gives Electra Green Light for Battery Recycling

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSX-V: ELBM; OTCQX: FTSSF) (the “Company”) today announced positive results from engineering studies and metallurgical test work for lithium-ion battery recycling. The Company intends to commence refining the key components of electric vehicle batteries, known as black mass, in mid-2022 as the second phase of a four-part strategy to become a low carbon North American battery materials park that will include battery grade nickel and cobalt, battery recycling and precursor manufacturing. Electra is poised to become one of the first companies to treat recycled battery materials using existing infrastructure and equipment at its Canadian hydrometallurgical complex.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics#Icis
ICIS Chemical Business

Global agreement on plastic waste essential

Some three billion people, the vast majority of whom live in the developing world, either lack access to any kind of rubbish collection system or are served by inadequate systems. ICIS Senior consultant John Richardson discusses the global usage of single-use plastics and subsequently how the quality of waste collection...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Snack Packaging Plastic Reductions

KP Snacks has announced a plastic packaging reduction that will help the brand to cut its use of plastic when it comes to its various snack products in the UK. The announcement claims that the brand has reduced its plastic packaging use by 410-tonnes in 2021, which equals out to 6.8% across a variety of its brands. The brand has also jointed the Flexible Plastic Fund that is working towards a long-term vision when it comes to flexible plastic materials.
ENVIRONMENT
ICIS Chemical Business

BLOG: Renewable electricity growth 95% of global power increases to 2026

LONDON (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Chemicals & The Economy by Paul Hodges, which looks at how renewable electricity growth is accelerating, and will soon equal that for fossil fuels. Editor’s note: This blog post is an opinion piece. The views expressed are those of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodworldnews.com

COVID-19: The Impact of a Global Pandemic on the Hospitality Industry

There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic and all its associated restrictions, and rule changes has hit the hospitality industry hard. According to the Office for National Statistics, UK hospitality spending in July 2021 remained at less than 70% of pre-pandemic levels. Clubs and bars fared the worst as people shied away from larger gatherings and restrictions on club opening times were one of the last pandemic measures to be lifted by the UK Government. Conversely, campsites enjoyed better results than the rest of the sector, due to the rise in popularity of UK staycations.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
FOXBusiness

Supply chain issues impacting pharmacies: What to know

The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that many parts of the country were hit by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages in November. While these problems have continued into December – with price increases reported to be widespread across the U.S. economy – empty shelves aren't the only issue for Americans.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Are supermarkets really cutting back on plastic packaging?

Since the mid 20th century, plasticwaste has ballooned, with our species extracting oil in order to produce around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste a year.According to the UN, more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced since the early 1950s, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either a landfill or the natural environment.One of the biggest sources of waste plastic is packaging. Often it is designed for single use to protect food, drink, and other delicate products. But this durability and resistance to degradation are the same properties which make...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

Saputo Dairy Tackling Plastic Use In Cheese Packaging

A collaboration between Saputo Dairy UK (SDUK), the owner of the Cathedral City brand, and Wipak UK, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, has seen both companies advance their sustainability ambitions through a project which saw 33% of virgin plastic replaced with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material across a range of block cheese packaging.
ENVIRONMENT
ExecutiveBiz

Industry Leaders Discuss Impact of Supply Chain Issues on Defense Companies

Defense contractors are facing supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are trying to find ways how to overcome such challenges, Defense News reported Tuesday. An Aerospace Industries Association study has found that the aerospace and defense industry reported job losses of more than 87,000 in 2020 and...
SMALL BUSINESS
Phys.org

Report: Plastic pollution is also pervasive in our agricultural soils

The scourge of unsightly images of plastic refuse littering our beaches and oceans always receives much attention. But a new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) suggests that the land we use to grow our food is contaminated with far larger quantities of plastic pollution, posing an even greater threat to food security, people's health, and the environment.
AGRICULTURE
ICIS Chemical Business

Ocean plastics may buoy Europe R-PET market

Major global brands are making pledges to increase the amount of R-PET (recycled PET – polyethylene terephthalate) in their PET beverage bottles. This is to either meet or exceed the EU’s 25% target by 2025, largely driven by consumer pressure. EU legislation and the global war on plastic waste are...
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

Top manufacturers will prioritize creativity and sustainability in 2022

Manufacturers, energy companies, and other asset-intensive industries generated more headlines than usual in 2021: ships stuck in a canal or queueing for days off Long Beach, Rotterdam, and Shenzhen; shortages of everything from carbon dioxide and magnesium to semiconductors; challenges recruiting and retaining workers; and spiking energy prices that hit power-hungry industries hard.
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Three issues to impact snacks category, says Mondelez director

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Functional ingredients, sustainability and digitization all should influence the future of snacking, said Gil Horsky, global innovations director for SnackFutures, the innovation and venture hub for Mondelez International. The lines between functional foods, over-the-counter drugs and supplements are blurring, he said Nov. 29 in a virtual fireside...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Surging plastic use is fed by coal power — with deadly results

Plastic production has soared in countries that rely heavily on coal for energy, leading to a rise in carbon emissions and particle pollution — which, in turn, has led to a steep increase in illness and death1. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy