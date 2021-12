The Phillies have made a massive bullpen upgrade, signing right-handed pitcher Corey Knebel for the upcoming season. Is this real life or fantasy, or are the Phillies truly going after bullpen help after years of costly losses? We finally signed a pitcher that can come into games without grinding our teeth with a seven-run lead in the 9th. Knebel is a 30-year-old pitcher from the state of Texas. Knebel has been in the league for the past eight years with the Brewers and Dodgers. He comes off a season with a 2.45 ERA, having one of the most dominant relievers in the league.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO