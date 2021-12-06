Patriots, Bills face off with first place in AFC East up for grabs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ new reign atop the AFC East lasted all of four days. With a 31-6 blowout victory in New Orleans on Thanksgiving night, the Buffalo Bills reclaimed their spot atop the division, after losing that distinction last weekend. Both the Bills and Patriots are now 7-4. The tiebreaker at play to determine the division leader is each team’s record against divisional opponents; the Bills are 3-0 in divisional games, while the Patriots are 2-1. The Patriots are currently in the top wild-card spot, the fifth seed in the AFC. If the season were to end today, the Bills would...

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO