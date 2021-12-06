The Flash star Tom Cavanagh talks Thawne-Iris pairing and swapping costumes with Grant Gustin

After several years of being in the works, DC's The Flash movie is finally on the cusp of being a reality, with production on the film having wrapped last month. Over the many years since the film was initially announced, it has had a number of directors attached, from Rick Famuyiwa to Seth Grahame-Smith to John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Ultimately, Andy Muschietti ended up taking on the project, and fans are curious to see what he brings to the DC Comics mythos, and various new and returning characters. Among the later category is Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), who has been cast in the role since 2016, but did not make her onscreen debut until the release of this year's Zack Snyder's Justice League. In a recent interview with DiscussingFilm, Clemons spoke about the experience of finally filming The Flash, as well as the turnover of different directors.
