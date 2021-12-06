ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash star Tom Cavanagh talks Thawne-Iris pairing and swapping costumes with Grant Gustin

By Chancellor Agard
Cover picture for the articleOn the CW's The Flash, you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain (more than once) and your archenemy become the hero. At the end of "Armageddon Part 3," Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) sped to the year 2031 to prove he doesn't cause...

The Flash EP Teases Iris' Importance in "Armageddon"

To say that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is having a bad day as part of The Flash's five-part "Armageddon" event would be a vast understatement. Last week's episode of The CW series saw the Scarlet Speedster lose his job with the revelation that he's under federal investigation for allegedly being a mole inside the Central City Police Department, lose his Team Flash base with the city shutting down STAR Labs over a radiation leak, and then perhaps the most devastating loss of all, the discovery that his surrogate father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) is dead and has been for months. It's enough to send him seeking Black Lightning (Cress Williams) for help, but this week Barry won't be the only member of Team Flash seeking help. The previously released synopsis for "Armageddon, Part 3" reveals that Iris (Candice Patton) seeks out a powerful ally and while the synopsis doesn't reveal who that is, according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, Iris is a major component of the big twist at the center of "Armageddon".
Robbie Amell Will Guest Star In The Flash Season 8

Robbie Amell Will Guest Star In The Flash Season 8. Will the fury of Firestorm live again in the Arrowverse? EW is reporting that Robbie Amell will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond in two episodes of The Flash season 8. However, story details about Amell’s Arrowverse comeback are currently under wraps.
The Flash star reacts to surprising Armageddon twist

The Flash episode 'Armageddon, Part 3' spoilers follow. The Flash left fans and Barry Allen's worlds turned upside down in its latest episode after the Scarlet Speedster travelled to the year 2031. As part of the show's ongoing 'Armageddon' event, Allen arrived to discover that Reverse Flash/Eobard Thawne was with...
The Flash: "Armageddon, Part 4" Finally Gives SPOILER a Comic-Accurate Costume

The Flash's "Armageddon" crossover event aired its penultimate installment on Tuesday, bringing its surprising narrative close to a head. As much as the event has been about the inner turmoil of Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin), the episodes have featured appearances from a wide array of Arrowverse alumni — one of whom got some significant new duds. Spoilers for Season 8, Episode 4 of The Flash, "Armageddon, Part 4", below! Only look if you want to know! Among the heroes in the event is Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), who was most recently introduced in the 2019 "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event. DC fans know that Ryan takes on the mantle of The Atom in the comics, and during Part 4 of Armageddon, we finally got to see what that would look like in live-action. Chau's Ryan sported a comic-accurate Atom costume in the episode, which you can check out a screenshot of below.
Batwoman Fans React to Ryan Wilder's Cameo in The Flash's "Armageddon, Part 4"

The Flash's "Armageddon" event continued on Tuesday night, giving fans the latest look at a crossover between The CW's Arrowverse of shows. One of the most surprising aspects of the event has been the inclusion of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), who has yet to formally cross paths with any of the other Arrowverse characters in the present day. Spoilers for Season 8, Episode 4 of The Flash, "Armageddon, Part 4", below! Only look if you want to know! Instead, Part 4 of "Armageddon" jumped forward a decade into a potential future, where Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) had manipulated events so he could become The Flash instead of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).
Tom Cavanagh on The Flash's 'Thrilling' Future Role Reversal, How Unlikely Eobard/Iris Pairing Came to Fruition

This week on The Flash, the year 2031 brings on quite a role reversal as Barry Allen — desperate to stop himself from causing Armageddon — finds himself in a future where Iris is about to wed Eobard Thawne, while Barry’s own speedster alter ego is now Reverse-Flash! The wildly unlikely Eobard/Iris (#Irobard? #WestThawne?) pairing actually brings to life a long-running joke between former cast member Tom Cavanagh, who returned for the back half of Season 8’s “Armageddon” event, and The Flash‘s leading lady, Candice Patton. “Every iteration of Wells has a soft spot for Iris. And I’m pretty sure that every...
Supergirl's Chyler Leigh on Alex's Relationship With Batwoman in The Flash: Armageddon

Tonight, the fourth and penultimate part of The Flash's "Armageddon" crossover will air on The CW, and in the episode, Alex Danvers (Supergirl's sister, played by Grey's Anatomy veteran Chyler Leigh) gets to share some screentime with Batwoman (Ryan Wilder). Given the ways this crossover seems to be positioned as a sequel to "Crisis on Infinite Earths," putting the two together feels like a nod to the relationship that they built between OG Batwoman Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and Supergirl herself (Melissa Benoist) during that crossover. In "Armageddon," the timeline has been reconstructed in such a way that Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) is engaged to Iris West (Candice Patton), and a number of heroes in attendance at their rehearsal dinner didn't seem happy to see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).
