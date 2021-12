While a handful of famous rap and hip hop artists have opted to use their real names on stage — Talib Kweli and Kendrick Lamar, to name two — it is far more common for them to use a stage name. From the early days of hip-hop culture, street artists have used made-up monikers, at first to evade identification when graffiti tagging, but also to create a tailored persona while performing. Although many modern artists in the genre may lack deep roots in urban street culture, the use of stage names is here to stay. (Here are 25 of the strangest band names and where they came from.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO