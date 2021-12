If you’ve ever toggled through your camera’s settings or played around in Photoshop, you’ve likely come across a histogram. At first glance, it can be ambiguous what this graph and its markings mean. As complicated as it might seem, it’s actually quite simple to understand. In this article, we will define what a histogram is and run through various situations you would need to use it. Additionally, we will walk through the steps to using a histogram and teach you how to read one to ensure the videos or photos you take look the best they possibly can.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO