What do you get when you cross Italian appetizers and a Mexican restaurant, well you get some new dishes at Lucha Cantina. Lucha Cantina was probably the first restaurant I knew of when I moved to Rockford. Sure, part of the reason is that it's very close to the radio station, you might be able to walk there... though I would advise driving... but the other reason is the creative menu always has everyone talking.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO