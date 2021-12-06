Man in Parkersburg arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen truck

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — The Parkersburg Police Department says a man is in custody after fleeing from police in a stolen truck.

On Dec. 6, officers say they observed a truck in the area of the 1700 block of Park Street that matched the description of a truck stolen from 11th street a day prior. They say when they tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver drove faster on Latrobe Street running several stop signs.

Police say after they went through several streets, the man ran the vehicle off the road on Vaughn Avenue where the man left the vehicle and ran away on foot. They say that he was found laying behind a fence on Grand Avenue.

The man was identified as Joseph Worth, 31 of Fairmont, police say. They say he was interviewed and confessed to stealing the truck. Worth had several prior arrests from the Fairmont area for auto larceny and fleeing from the police, law enforcement says.

Worth was arrested for Grand Larceny and Fleeing, police say.

Parkersburg police say he was processed at the Parkersburg Police Department and arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where he failed to post a $20,000 bond.

