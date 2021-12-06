ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos back in last place after another meltdown vs Chiefs

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — With the AFC West lead so tantalizingly in reach, the...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Broncos means it’s time to feel the hate

As the Kansas City Chiefs come out from their restful state in Week 12 given the timing of the bye week, they’re going to find themselves needing to get charged up pretty quickly. That’s because the team waiting for them in Week 13, the Denver Broncos, is already grinning with teeth bared, figuratively speaking.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had players return to practice and new players listed as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. CB Rashad Fenton Knee DNP.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos 5 bold predictions vs. Chiefs in Week 13

The Denver Broncos have a massive game on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. We make our five bold predictions. Sunday Night Football was not on the docket for the Denver Broncos in the 2021 season…until they started winning some meaningful games. In the last month, the Broncos...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Sunday Night Football?

Chiefs -9.5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Denver did exactly what it needed to do in Week 12 — take down the Chargers and insert themselves into the race for the AFC West. This week, they face perhaps an even more important divisional bout as they go toe to toe with the Chiefs, who are just one game ahead.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs aim for 12th straight vs Broncos in AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have won 11 straight games against the Denver Broncos, their onetime AFC West nemesis. And Kansas City coach Andy Reid's teams have won 19 of the 22 times they have played following a week off. Heck, the Broncos might as well not show...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Chiefs’ AFC West Gauntlet Starts With a Key Matchup vs. The Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs don't always play back-to-back-to-back AFC West games coming out of their bye week but when they do, it's when the team holds just a one-game lead on everyone else in the division. Head coach Andy Reid's track record when having an extra week to prepare is...
NFL
SportsGrid

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Doubtful For Sunday Vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is doubtful to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hip injury, per DNVR Broncos’s Zac Stevens. Gordon missed practice for three consecutive days this week which never bodes well for a player’s status heading into the weekend. The seventh-year back has accrued 157 touches for 771 yards and seven total touchdowns in 11 games this season as he has shared the backfield with rookie Javonte Williams. Expect Williams to take over the backfield and receive a heavy majority of the Broncos’ backfield touches until Gordon makes his return.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chiefs#American Football#Ap#Afc
thedraftnetwork.com

Broncos vs Chiefs SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -9.5, O/U 47) Among the relevant trends here, the Broncos are 30-28-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$80 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Denver posted decent ATS marks when playing on the road (16-13, $170) and serving as the betting underdog (22-16, $440). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more pedestrian, with the Cowboys going 6-5 overall ($50), 3-2 on the road ($80), and 3-4 versus AFC teams (minus-$140). For the season, Denver has the league's No. 3 scoring defense, allowing 17.8 points per game. On offense, the Broncos rank 14th in rushing offense (114.7 yards per week), 20th in total offense (338.5 yards per game), 21st in passing offense (223.7 yards per week), and 21st in scoring offense (20.7 points per game).
NFL
Kilgore News Herald

NFL PREVIEW | Broncos hope to bring Chiefs back to earth

The Denver Broncos don’t beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid almost never loses coming off a bye. The NFL flexed Denver at Kansas City with those facts staring directly at the league?. Well, yes. Sunday night’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on NBC, is for the AFC...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

This week's Sunday Night Football slate sees the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Denver Broncos in what's shaping up to be a pivotal AFC West contest. The division is one of the more crowded ones in all of football, and both teams desperately need to win. For the Chiefs, a win allows them to maintain sole possession of first place. For the Broncos, a victory keeps them in a solid position to be in the driver's seat for the AFC West crown. The importance of this game cannot be understated.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Broncos gamble, lose to Chiefs, fall 2 back in division

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Broncos coach Vic Fangio declared that “field goals weren't going to beat" the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Neither were 20-play drives that resulted in no points.
NFL
Yardbarker

Stock Watch: Which Chiefs Are Trending After Win vs. Broncos?

At 8-4, the Kansas City Chiefs are winners of five games in a row. The team is currently in sole possession of first place in a competitive AFC West and is trying to keep pace with the conference's elite for a top playoff seed. In the team's 22-9 Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, plenty transpired that left several players trending in the right and wrong directions. Let's take a look and dive into the newest edition of Chiefs stock watch.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Ways Broncos' Defense got Lucky vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos defense did a terrific job against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense in their prime-time matchup on Sunday night. Holding the explosive Chiefs to just 267 total yards and 13 (offensive) points while getting an interception in a crucial area of the field can be considered a successful outing.
NFL
USA Today

Previewing Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 13 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ after their Week 12 bye and maintaining the win streak after defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Chiefs’ rookie guard Trey Smith reflects on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Cowboys and thoughts on another AFC West rivalry game. Lastly, We check in on Broncos defensive star Bradley Chubb as he discusses his return from injury and strategy to slow down the Chiefs’ offense this Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Broncos: Fantasy football outlook for Week 13

We are here, Chiefs Kingdom, at Broncos week. I don’t know about you, but it was certainly rough to go a whole week without watching Mahomes & Co. conduct an elegant symphony out on the field. However, as we all recoup from our turkey (or ham)-induced comas and gear up for this pivotal AFC West matchup, we must keep in mind that there is more at stake here as we enter Week 13.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs open as favorites for Week 13 game vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs come off of their Week 12 bye to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for a Noon kick before being flexed to primetime. The Chiefs have opened as 9.5-point favorites in the matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy