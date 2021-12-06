ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Myanmar’s deposed leader Suu Kyi found guilty in widely criticized trial

By Reuters
politicsny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court in military-ruled Myanmar found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of charges...

politicsny.com

AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi awaits first verdict in junta trial

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the verdict in her incitement trial on Tuesday, the first judgement from her many junta court cases that could see her jailed for decades. The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief democratic interlude. More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. Suu Kyi faces three years in prison if found guilty of incitement against the military -- although analysts say it is unlikely she will be taken away to jail on Tuesday.
POLITICS
audacy.com

Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A special court in Myanmar’s capital sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said. The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in...
POLITICS
audacy.com

Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets 4 years in trial seen as political

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge Monday and sentenced to four years in prison — in a trial widely criticized as yet a further attempt by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
Aung San Suu Kyi
Reuters

UK condemns jailing of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain said the jailing of Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions was another "appalling attempt" by the regime to stifle opposition. read more. "The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling...
WORLD
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
#Myanmar#Incitement
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
CBS News

Myanmar junta sentences deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison almost a year after seizing power in coup

Seoul — Aung San Suu Kyi, the 76-year-old Nobel laureate who spent years under house arrest for advocating for democracy under the military dictatorship in her native Myanmar, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday by the generals who toppled her civilian government almost a year ago. The military junta seized power in February, arresting Suu Kyi and many other politicians and activists in the process.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
