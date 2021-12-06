Myanmar’s deposed leader Suu Kyi found guilty in widely criticized trial

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the verdict in her incitement trial on Tuesday, the first judgement from her many junta court cases that could see her jailed for decades. The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief democratic interlude. More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. Suu Kyi faces three years in prison if found guilty of incitement against the military -- although analysts say it is unlikely she will be taken away to jail on Tuesday.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO