None of the players on the Maryland men’s basketball team have known Mark Turgeon for as long as Eric Ayala. The guard from Wilmington, Delaware, is the only senior and player from his recruiting class still on team, and his return this season helped Maryland receive a No. 21 preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. Ayala knew the pressure of winning at Maryland weighed on Turgeon, but he did not think that Dec. 3 would be Turgeon’s last day with the program after more than 10 seasons as its head coach. The school announced that day that Turgeon would step down “in a mutual decision.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO