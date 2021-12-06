ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

McDonald to skipper Cats AFLW again

By Melissa Woods
 1 day ago

Meg McDonald will lead Geelong for a second consecutive AFLW season in 2022, after a six-player leadership group was announced by the Cats.

Nina Morrison has been elevated to vice-captain with Georgie Rankin, Julia Crockett-Grills and Chantel Emonson first time members, and Maddy Keryk returning for a second year.

'Meg has already shown herself to be a great captain and Nina has always had excellent leadership, and as she has grown as a player this has come to the fore within our team,' Geelong's head of AFLW and pathways Brett Johnson said.

'Julia and Georgie have really developed as leaders and players since joining the club and Chantel has quickly made an impression since switching to us from Melbourne.'

McDonald earned her second All Australian selection in 2021 while captaining the Cats for the first time.

She has played 21 games in her three seasons at GMHBA Stadium, claimed the best and fairest in 2019 and was runner-up in the award this year.

Sports
