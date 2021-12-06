ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

N.Korea's Kim calls for 'absolutely loyal' military officers

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAfjf_0dFgGSdj00

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country’s military education system must redouble efforts to turn out officers who “remain absolutely loyal” to the country’s ruling party, state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim made the remarks at the Eighth Conference of Military Educationists of the Korean People’s Army held in Pyongyang over the weekend, state news agency KCNA said.

“He underscored the need to prepare all the military educationists to be true soldiers immensely loyal to the idea and leadership of the Party and to organise and provide the military education, strictly guided by the Party’s idea, policy and method so as to bring up all the cadets to be commanding officers who remain absolutely loyal to the Party Central Committee,” KCNA reported.

The conference also reviewed “some deviations witnessed in the military education due to the lack of ideological awareness,” the report said, without elaborating.

It was the latest in a series of events and public relations campaigns focused on boosting political loyalty as Kim prepares to mark 10 years in power this month.

In November North Korea held a conference where Kim announced plans to expand a loyalty reward system, and state media has broadcast a series of stories on wayward youth who found redemption through hard physical labour for the party.

The country has been grappling with compounding economic crises caused by self-imposed anti-pandemic border lockdowns, natural disasters, and international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme.

Comments / 52

Honest Commenter
1d ago

Loyalty through fear? Nah, you can inspire compliance through fear until the one whose afraid comes up with a better plan.

Reply
6
Chuck
1d ago

forcing someone to be loyal doesn't make them loyal. dumbass.

Reply(6)
21
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders people to pay for candies as gifts from leader Kim Jong Un

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Local governments in North Korea are scrambling to make candies in preparation for a nationwide celebration of leader Kim Jong Un’s birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry citizens to pay for it, sources in the country told RFA.
POLITICS
thedrive

The U.S. Wants South Korea To Help Take On The Chinese Military As Well As North Korea

A new joint war plan is coming together and it envisages an expanded role for the South Korean military in the Asia Pacific region. South Korea and the United States are working on a new joint war plan as the two allies seek to keep pace with North Korea’s rapidly developing military capabilities. The new operational planning will also respond to the growing military threat presented by China, with the aim of increasingly including South Korea within a broader regional posture, as Seoul also looks to its own security challenges beyond the peninsula.
MILITARY
985theriver.com

N.Korea’s Kim warns of ‘very giant struggle’ next year to boost economy

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country must be prepared for a “very giant struggle” next year to continue to make progress in areas including defence, agriculture and construction, state media reported on Thursday. Kim made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
The Independent

US defence secretary says China hypersonic weapons advancement is ‘increasing tensions’

China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region,” according to US defence secretary Lloyd Austin.Mr Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. The talks largely focused on challenges from China and North Korea.He vowed that the US would “maintain its capability to defend and deter” potential threats posed by China.Beijing’s military aggression and its drive to counter American influence in Asia have been a cause of concern for Washington. Relations between the US and China remain troubled over the issue of Taiwan, which Joe Biden has said he...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

With China and U.S. Talks, South Korea Tries to Push Forward on N.Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea will broach North Korea separately with two different audiences on Thursday, holding talks with Beijing's top diplomat in China and with visiting U.S. military leaders in Seoul. In China, talks are expected to include South Korean President Moon Jae-in's hopes for a declaration to end the...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldier injured picking chestnuts in leader Kim Jong Un’s name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A North Korean soldier fell from a tree and broke his arm after authorities mobilized his unit to harvest chestnuts to be sold below cost in Pyongyang to demonstrate leader Kim Jong Un’s love for the privileged citizens of the capital, his father told RFA.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Officers#N Korea#International Sanctions#North Korean#The Korean People S Army#State News Agency#Party
Reuters

Ukraine shows off U.S. military hardware, vows to fight off Russia

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support"...
MILITARY
Reuters

Japan lawmakers visit Yasukuni Shrine, South Korea protests

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nearly 100 Japanese lawmakers from several political parties visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead in Tokyo on Tuesday, prompting the South Korean government to express "deep concern and regret". The shrine is seen by Seoul and Beijing as a symbol of Japan's past...
ADVOCACY
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Defense One

US, S. Korea to Write New War Plan to Counter N. Korean Nukes, Missiles

ONBOARD A MILITARY AIRCRAFT—The U.S. and the Republic of Korea are expected to announce this week they will begin writing a new war plan for North Korea that takes into account Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile launch advances, two U.S. senior defense officials said Tuesday. At their annual Security Consultative Meeting...
MILITARY
UPI News

PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution. Kishida told 800 military personnel during a troop review at Camp Asaka near Tokyo that the option for Self-Defense Forces...
MILITARY
Foreign Policy

The Life of Diplomats in North Korea

On Sept. 12, 2011, Russia’s then-ambassador to North Korea, Valery Sukhinin, regaled a gathering of United Nations Security Council envoys with stories of the challenges of diplomatic life in Pyongyang in the age of sanctions. The Russian Embassy, he protested, had to haul sacks of cash from Moscow and Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy