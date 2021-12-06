ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants QB coach tests positive for COVID-19; Jake Fromm in line for possible start

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and reserve offensive lineman Wes Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, coach Joe Judge said.

Both were quarantined in Arizona as the Giants contact-traced to determine any close contacts.

The team is staying in Tucson, Ariz., and practicing at the University of Arizona ahead of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Judge said Jake Fromm , signed last Tuesday off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, will take first-team reps in practice as long as Daniel Jones (neck) and Mike Glennon (concussion) aren’t healthy.

Fromm, a 2020 fifth-round pick out of Georgia, has never played in an NFL game. He was Buffalo’s fourth string quarterback behind Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky and former Giants third-round pick Davis Webb.

Fromm, 23, dressed in an NFL game for the first time this past Sunday as Glennon’s backup in a 20-9 loss at the Miami Dolphins.

Jones saw more doctors on Monday but remains week-to-week and isn’t expected to play for a second straight week. Either Glennon will clear the concussion protocol and start again, or it will be Fromm, as practice squad QB Brian Lewerke also mixes in.

The Chargers placed wideout Keenan Allen on the Covid list, as well.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

