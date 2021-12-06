ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona’s Sugarland Is A Festival That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

By Katie Lawrence
 5 days ago

Make this Christmas your sweetest yet by visiting Sugarland, a candy-themed, interactive display of holiday lights and decorations in downtown Chandler. With gumdrops, life-size candy canes, nutcrackers, and giant mugs of spilled hot cocoa, it’s wholesome holiday fun for the whole family. Santa will also be there on select dates throughout December!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNUvU_0dFgGLhs00
This holiday season, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West in downtown Chandler has transformed into a sugary sweet winter wonderland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peYBd_0dFgGLhs00
Between the fruit roll-up slide, spilled mug of hot cocoa with marshmallows for climbing, and life-size candy canes, Sugarland will make this Christmas your sweetest yet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEKaH_0dFgGLhs00
From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily, the Canal of Lights comes to life over the Commonwealth Canal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drxEA_0dFgGLhs00
Don't forget to have your picture taken in the candy sleigh!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245LA7_0dFgGLhs00
We almost forgot about the famous Tumbleweed Tree!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaQrR_0dFgGLhs00
Address: 3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225.

Visit the Downtown Chandler website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you attended Sugarland yet this year? If so, tell us all about your experience in the comments! Interested in learning more about the Tumbleweed Tree? Click here to learn how the tradition began.

