Arizona’s Sugarland Is A Festival That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Make this Christmas your sweetest yet by visiting Sugarland, a candy-themed, interactive display of holiday lights and decorations in downtown Chandler. With gumdrops, life-size candy canes, nutcrackers, and giant mugs of spilled hot cocoa, it’s wholesome holiday fun for the whole family. Santa will also be there on select dates throughout December!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

This holiday season, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West in downtown Chandler has transformed into a sugary sweet winter wonderland.

Between the fruit roll-up slide, spilled mug of hot cocoa with marshmallows for climbing, and life-size candy canes, Sugarland will make this Christmas your sweetest yet.

From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily, the Canal of Lights comes to life over the Commonwealth Canal.

Don't forget to have your picture taken in the candy sleigh!

We almost forgot about the famous Tumbleweed Tree!

Address: 3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225.

Visit the Downtown Chandler website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you attended Sugarland yet this year? If so, tell us all about your experience in the comments! Interested in learning more about the Tumbleweed Tree? Click here to learn how the tradition began.