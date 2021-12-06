Arizona’s Sugarland Is A Festival That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Make this Christmas your sweetest yet by visiting Sugarland, a candy-themed, interactive display of holiday lights and decorations in downtown Chandler. With gumdrops, life-size candy canes, nutcrackers, and giant mugs of spilled hot cocoa, it’s wholesome holiday fun for the whole family. Santa will also be there on select dates throughout December!
