‘From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan’

Legendary wordsmith Raekwon the Chef opens up about his journey from the staircases of Park Hill in Staten Island to sold-out stadiums around the world with Wu-Tang Clan in this revealing memoir, Raekwon: From Staircase to Stage.

For the first time, Raekwon tells his whole story, from struggling through poverty in order to make ends meet to turning a hobby into a legacy. The Wu-Tang tale is dense, complex, and full of drama, and here nothing is off-limits: the group’s origins, secrets behind songs like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck,” and what it took to be one of the first hip-hop groups to go from the underground to the mainstream. Raekwon also delves deep into the making of his meticulous solo albums–particularly the classic Only Built 4 Cuban Linx–and talks about how spirituality and fatherhood continue to inspire his unstoppable creative process.