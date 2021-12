As of Dec. 7, Eric Schmidt, the ex-CEO of Google, announced that he will be joining cryptocurrency oracle services company Chainlink. It seems like 2021 has been the year of introducing the Web 3.0 movement along with cryptocurrency and blockchain. With chief executives like Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Jeff Bezos of Amazon resigning, many people wonder what's prompting them to denounce their positions.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO