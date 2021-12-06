ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb Library collects donations for shelter pets

By Carolyn Cunningham
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
By Dec. 18, “A Present for Every Pet” is an initiative of the Homeless Pet Club to collect...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Christmas donations requested for gifts in Cobb

A variety of Cobb donation events are still available this month for those who would like to give gifts to those in need. They include:. FASKIA Christmas Toy Drive. Until Dec. 9. Financial donations may be made to FASKIA.org or call Powder Springs Councilwoman Doris Dawkins at 404-964-8406. New and gently used toys will be collected until this date at four Powder Springs locations:
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

False oleander scale attacks magnolias

Q: The leaves on my mother’s magnolia have lots of little white dots on them. There are at least 10 per leaf and most are near the midvein of the leaf. Vicki Dowd, Cornelia. A: My money is on false oleander scale insects. False oleander scale is not a good name since this insect attacks Southern magnolia, sweetbay magnolia, aucuba and English ivy as well as oleander. These sap-sucking insects are very difficult to control. Horticultural oil is the first thing to try. Spray thoroughly in May and then again two weeks later. This will suffocate young scale that are present in early summer. For tall trees that cannot be sprayed easily, you can use a systemic insecticide that is applied to the root system of the tree. Look for products that contain imidacloprid. Check the tree in October to see if any white dots are still on the leaves.
ATLANTA, GA
