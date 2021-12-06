ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here’s where each state stands with COVID-19 rates, deaths

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, where does every state in the United States stand with the coronavirus?

Tennessee Tribune

States With the Worst COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

While the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. has begun to slow, regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 continue to be hit the hardest. Data from USAFacts shows that as of Nov. 23, all states have now partially vaccinated at least 50%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

Here’s a list of California counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

(NEXSTAR) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein— has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. As of Nov. 30, the United States reached 778,667 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As vaccination rates lagged over the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
#The United States#Holiday Season#Covid 19#Omicron
247wallst.com

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than Mississippi. Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
10 Tampa Bay

Here's where to get a COVID-19 test around Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As more states across the U.S. are now reporting cases of "variant of concern" omicron and the Biden administration implements more stringent restrictions on international travelers, it's important to know where you can get a COVID-19 test. Starting Dec. 6, President Joe Biden said all travelers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

State's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Hits 6.5%, Hospitalizations Climb

The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 6.52% Thursday, another high not seen in months. The last time Connecticut's positivity rate reached 6% was in January. There were 24,940 new tests reported, of which 1,627 came back positive. Hospitalizations also continue to climb, reaching 414, a net increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eastcountymagazine.org

COVID-19 CASES SPIKE IN COUNTY AFTER THANKSGIVING GATHERINGS; U.S. DEATH RATES 3-6 TIMES HIGHER IN STATES WITH LOW VACCINATION RATES

December 6, 2021 (San Diego) – The number of COVID-19 cases reported by San Diego County’s Health and Human Service Agency jumped to 1,153 on December 2nd. That’s nearly double the numbers the prior two days, which were in the 600s. County health officials s believe the upturn is tied to Thanksgiving gatherings and not due to the new Omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in San Diego County. The Delta variant still accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S..
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
Washington Post

The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus

About 1 in 420 Americans has died of covid-19, according to official data. And we’re still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. But in certain areas — and indeed in many areas in which the population is much more tightly packed and the coronavirus could transmit more easily — the story is far less grim. A big reason: widespread vaccination. Death rates are far below the national average in the most-vaccinated, often-urban areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
