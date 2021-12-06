Here’s where each state stands with COVID-19 rates, deaths

December 6, 2021 (San Diego) – The number of COVID-19 cases reported by San Diego County’s Health and Human Service Agency jumped to 1,153 on December 2nd. That’s nearly double the numbers the prior two days, which were in the 600s. County health officials s believe the upturn is tied to Thanksgiving gatherings and not due to the new Omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in San Diego County. The Delta variant still accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S..

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO