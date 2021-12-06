Ocular Therapeutix announces topline results for phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED for short-term treatment of dry eye disease

Chirag Jhaveri, MD: The LADDER trial was a phase 2 trial that showed overall good safety and efficacy for the port delivery system [PDS] for the treatment of neovascular AMD [age-related macular degeneration]. It looked at varying doses of ranibizumab in the PDS implant. Patients were dosed at 10-mg, 40-mg, and 100-mg concentrations. Interestingly, and this is different than the ARCHWAY study which we’ll talk about shortly, patients were only given a refill of ranibizumab if they met criteria of worsening fluid, vision, or new submacular hemorrhage. The 100-mg concentration, which is what is approved, showed that about 80% of patients were able to go 6 months or longer before needing a refill; the median time for needing the first refill in the 100-mg group was nearly 16 months.

