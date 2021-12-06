Ocular Therapeutix announces topline results for phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED for short-term treatment of dry eye disease
Study shows statistically significant improvement for primary endpoint of bulbar conjunctival hyperemia for OTX-DED 0.2 mg and 0.3 mg formulations compared with vehicle hydrogel insert. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular ophthalmic insert) for the short-term treatment...www.ophthalmologytimes.com
Comments / 0