Holiday concert series underway

The annual holiday concert series is underway at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

The Sounds of the Season concert schedule, including dates, location and performers is as follows:

6 p.m. Tuesday, Maumee Library, Maumee Community Band

noon Wednesday, Main Library, Hector Mendoza

noon Thursday, Main Library, Black Swamp Winds

noon Friday, Main Library, Hedler and Johnson

Noon Dec. 15, Main Library, Bowsher Show Choir

Noon Dec. 16, Main Library, Fayerweather and Weber

Noon Dec. 17, Main Library, Toledo School for the Arts

No registration is needed to attend the concerts, the library said in its announcement.