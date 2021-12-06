ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday concert series underway

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yIOl_0dFgFPxL00

The annual holiday concert series is underway at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

The Sounds of the Season concert schedule, including dates, location and performers is as follows:

  • 6 p.m. Tuesday, Maumee Library, Maumee Community Band
  • noon Wednesday, Main Library, Hector Mendoza
  • noon Thursday, Main Library, Black Swamp Winds
  • noon Friday, Main Library, Hedler and Johnson
  • Noon Dec. 15, Main Library, Bowsher Show Choir
  • Noon Dec. 16, Main Library, Fayerweather and Weber
  • Noon Dec. 17, Main Library, Toledo School for the Arts

No registration is needed to attend the concerts, the library said in its announcement.

The Blade

Children's Wonderland event heading to Tam-O-Shanter

The Children’s Wonderland opens Friday and runs through Dec. 24 at Sylvania’s Tam-O-Shanter facility, the Sylvania Recreation District announced. "As always, dozens of classic exhibits will be on display, train rides will be available, and there will be plenty of opportunities to take pictures with Santa," the district said on its website.
The Blade

'StoryWalk Challenge' underway at libraries

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library announced that the StoryWalk Challenge is available at all 19 library locations. "There is a different story at each location with bright pictures and suggestions for hopping, skipping, and exploring to make reading fun for young readers of all skill levels," the library said in an announcement.
The Blade

Our Towns calendar: 12/6

● The Voices of Harmony present Sounds of the Season at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., 7 p.m. Saturday. Featuring special guests: the Association and Knightlife Acapella from Van Buren High School. Free admission, but donations accepted, and a free-will offering will be collected. Visit, thevoicesofharmony.org .
The Blade

Holiday events, tree lighting set for Ottawa Park

Toledo's 7th annual Ottawa Park holiday tree lighting event is planned for Sunday outside the ice rink, organizers announced. Events run are scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled to occur about 7 p.m., the park board said on its website.
The Blade

Toledo Botanical Garden heralds in the holidays with art sale

Walking through the double front doors of the Crosby Conference Center, holiday shoppers were immediately engulfed in a kaleidoscope of rich scents. Arranged in neat rows, packets of one-of-a-kind herbal teas could be found among handmade lavender wands and cat-nip pillows on tables arranged by the Maumee Valley Herb Society, an educational organization whose members manage an expansive collection of fresh herbs in the northeast corner of the Toledo Botanical Garden.
The Blade

Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Bands to headline Bash on the Bay

Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band will headline the two-day Bash on the Bay festival on Aug. 24-25. Bash on the Bay 5, presented by 614 Events, Inc., will be held on the grounds of the Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island. Supporting acts include hitmakers Jake Owen and Chris Janson. Festival gates open each day at 2:30 p.m.
The Blade

The Basement is just the latest hotspot for the area's pinball enthusiasts

Steve Wherry is beating everyone. As The Basement's bartender he's dividing his attention between participating in the pinball tournament and serving fries and drinks to its 10 other participants, but he's still undefeated and on top. Only an hour of the tournament's estimated four has elapsed, however, so there's still plenty of time to lose his throne.
