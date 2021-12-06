Holiday concert series underway
The annual holiday concert series is underway at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
The Sounds of the Season concert schedule, including dates, location and performers is as follows:
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Maumee Library, Maumee Community Band
- noon Wednesday, Main Library, Hector Mendoza
- noon Thursday, Main Library, Black Swamp Winds
- noon Friday, Main Library, Hedler and Johnson
- Noon Dec. 15, Main Library, Bowsher Show Choir
- Noon Dec. 16, Main Library, Fayerweather and Weber
- Noon Dec. 17, Main Library, Toledo School for the Arts
No registration is needed to attend the concerts, the library said in its announcement.
