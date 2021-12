Jake Fromm spent his final 30 minutes of free time in a hotel lobby eagerly awaiting the start of his Giants career. Told to be ready by 5:15 a.m. last Wednesday for a Giants staffer to meet him after his trip from Buffalo to New Jersey, Fromm beat the clock by a half hour. Over the next 90 minutes of conversation in the car service and introductions at the team facility, the 23-year-old quarterback made a strong enough impression that people started joking with his agent that it wouldn’t be a surprise if he knew the entire playbook before sunrise.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO