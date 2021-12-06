Pennsylvania’s largest anime convention returning downtown despite COVID-19 concerns

PITTSBURGH — The new omicron variant is raising serious concerns — especially when it comes to large-scale events and festivals.

However, organizers of Pennsylvania’s largest anime festival say they are moving ahead with plans and working to keep everyone out of harm’s way.

The festival has been nearly two years in the making.

After a series of cancellations and delays, Pennsylvania’s largest anime convention, “Tekko,” returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh this Thursday.

“For the community as a whole, it’s a sense of normalcy coming back to us,” said Nick Goll, Pittsburgh cosplayer/event staffer.

The four-day-long event draws more than 12,000 fans from across the country and world right here to Pittsburgh.

Late last month, a Minnesota man tested positive for one of the first U.S. cases of the omicron variant following a larger anime convention in New York.

There were also 15 more people who tested positive, but it’s not clear if they had omicron.

“It’s definitely a bit of a concern but so far I mean to me personally it feels like another strain of the virus itself,” said Goll.

Event officials have taken notice and added extensive safety protocols.

Guests must be fully vaccinated and show proof.

If you’re not vaccinated, you must have a negative PCR test for Dec. 6 or later.

Masks must be worn at all times — even if you’re in costume, unless in a designated eating area.

Multiple sanitizing stations will be set up in the convention center.

“Safety is the important thing. If whatever the convention can go ahead and go ahead and ensure the safety of its attendees — it’s gonna be all for the better,” said Goll.

Tekko volunteers and cosplayers believe the variant may deter some cosplayers, but he says everyone will do their best to abide by the restrictions.

“We just gotta learn how to adapt whenever a situation such as this new variant comes out,” said Goll.

Tekko isn’t the only convention happening in the days ahead.

Steel City Con is set for this weekend in Monroeville.