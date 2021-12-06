ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Worth the Weight: A Love Like No Other’ by Keisha Allen

In the new novel, Worth The Weight, Anisa loves to sing, but she hates being fat. It doesn’t help that the first boy she ever liked as a child rejected her because of her weight. That’s why she can’t find the courage to get on stage, and her journey to love hasn’t been easy. She wants to be married by the time she turns thirty, but the man she loves isn’t acting right. On top of that, the second-rate law office she works for offers no career growth. To get out of her funk, Anisa escapes to D.C. for Homecoming weekend with her besties, and she unexpectedly bumps into someone who will light a fire inside of her in more ways than one.

