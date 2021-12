A high portion of the float of each of these stocks still remains held by short sellers. The companies are also working to redefine their underlying businesses. Stocks moved higher Tuesday as the broad S&P 500 index closed the session up by about 2.1%, but meme stocks GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), and Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) experienced more significant gains of 6.5%, 7.8%, and 4.1%, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO