ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Go Inside WWE NXT 2.0 & ‘TakeOver: WarGames’ With Shawn Michaels

By Scott Fishman
tvinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen WWE announced plans to add a fresh coat of paint to its black and gold brand, NXT 2.0 was born. The relaunch of the Wednesday night show on USA Network in September proved more than a change in color scheme with new faces making their presence felt right out of...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

WWE legend Shawn Michaels shares a heartwarming moment with NXT Superstars

Shawn Michaels is considered to be one of the best professional wrestlers ever. For a major part of his career, the “Heartbreak Kid” performed on WWE, then known as World Wrestling Federation. Despite of having an illustrious career, Michaels’ career was marred with injuries – which forced him to a have a start-stop run with the company.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames fallout

The fallout from WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. With their futures in question, all eyes are on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly. Gargano spoke to the crowd after WarGames and promised that he would "tell everything" on tonight's show. Gargano's contract with WWE is set to expire on December 10.
WWE
Fightful

Advantage For Men's WarGames Match Decided On 11/30 NXT 2.0

The advantage at WarGames has been determined. This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will face Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, & Pete Dunne) in a WarGames match. As always, two men will start the match inside...
WWE
UPI News

WWE NXT 'WarGames': Two eras of NXT go to battle, Cora Jade wins big

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The past and future of WWE's developmental brand collided in the main event of NXT's latest pay-per-view offering, WarGames. Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and LA Knight represented the old guard of NXT as Team Black & Gold on Sunday. They took on the likes of North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Tony D'Angelo and Bron Breakker of Team 2.0, representing the future stars of the brand.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Scott Steiner
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Rick Steiner
Person
Raquel González
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Bruce Prichard
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: WarGames advantage ladder matches

The final stop before NXT WarGames featured two ladder matches to determine which teams will have the entrance order advantage on Sunday. KLR won the women's WarGames advantage for her team, defeating Dakota Kai in the opening match of last night's NXT. KLR is set to team with Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade against Kai, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne on Sunday.
WWE
PWMania

Shawn Michaels Makes Claim On What The WWE NXT Brand Is Accomplishing

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, Shawn Michaels commented on the current state of the WWE NXT 2.0 brand:. “[Tuesday], we had three other new superstars that are coming in. We’ve been doing this for ten or eleven weeks and still there are new and fresh faces coming in. I recognize that right now one of the really cool buzzwords in the business is ‘producing new, young, fresh superstars,’ and they are actually people who have been around this job for ten or 15 years and they are just now making it onto television. We are the only brand in the entire world that is bringing real, true to life, young, fresh, men and women that are going to be the stars of Raw and SmackDown in the next five to ten years. It’s just that simple. It starts all here. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller, numerous other people where you are watching their first, second, third, tenth matches. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, they are going to go out there at WarGames, one of our biggest shows of the year, and it’s their tenth to fifteenth matches. Nobody has been thrown into the deep end like these young men and women have. They’ve done a fantastic job and it’s awesome to see.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Go-Home Build For WarGames, New #1 Contenders, Cameron Grimes, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – The WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the two Women’s WarGames teams walking backstage – Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). The two teams meet backstage and start brawling out into the ringside area.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wargames#Nxt Takeover#Combat#Usa Network#Facebook#Covid#Toxic Attraction#Nxt 2 0#Team Black#Gold
FanSided

NXT WarGames Results: Team 2.0 defeats Team Black & Gold

The violence was set to come as NXT WarGames came to the WWE Universe live from the CWC on Peacock. With two WarGames matches, two title bouts, and a hair-versus-hair match, there was a lot on the line with the PPV. The night started off with the women’s WarGames match...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage featured the Lucha Bros. defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against FTR, and the show also featured the highly anticipated in-ring debut of Taz’s son Hook. Hook faced off against Fuego Del Sol in his first pro wrestling match, and he...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
WWE
iheart.com

More Details About Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Revealed: Report

Additional details regarding former World Champion Jeff Hardy's release from WWE have been reported. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4. Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way...
WWE
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview: NXT WarGames Go Home Show 11.30.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the addition of Kay Lee Ray to Team Raquel for the Women’s WarGames match plus the announcement of the Men’s WarGames match and more matches to the card. We also saw Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Johnny...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Kay Lee Ray Secures Advantage at WarGames

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the battle. for the advantage in the Women's WarGames match between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai, and it didn't take long for the Ladders to factor in. Early on it was Ray that was dishing out the punishment, and she looked firmly in control until Kai hit a nasty move that sent Ray's back into the steel steps. Kai grabbed and set up a ladder but Ray stopped her from pushing it into the ring, and when Kai went to throw her back into the steps, Ray countered and threw Kai shoulder-first into the steps instead. Ray got the ladder in the ring finally but Kai dragged it back out to the floor.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy