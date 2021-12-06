Go Inside WWE NXT 2.0 & ‘TakeOver: WarGames’ With Shawn Michaels

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, Shawn Michaels commented on the current state of the WWE NXT 2.0 brand:. “[Tuesday], we had three other new superstars that are coming in. We’ve been doing this for ten or eleven weeks and still there are new and fresh faces coming in. I recognize that right now one of the really cool buzzwords in the business is ‘producing new, young, fresh superstars,’ and they are actually people who have been around this job for ten or 15 years and they are just now making it onto television. We are the only brand in the entire world that is bringing real, true to life, young, fresh, men and women that are going to be the stars of Raw and SmackDown in the next five to ten years. It’s just that simple. It starts all here. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller, numerous other people where you are watching their first, second, third, tenth matches. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, they are going to go out there at WarGames, one of our biggest shows of the year, and it’s their tenth to fifteenth matches. Nobody has been thrown into the deep end like these young men and women have. They’ve done a fantastic job and it’s awesome to see.”

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO