Stocks

Why Rivian Stock Stomped on the Accelerator Today

By Rich Smith
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) surged all day long Monday, finally ending the day with the electric truck stock up 11.6% over Friday's close. It ended the day above $116. A cavalcade of Wall Street endorsements was the reason. So what. Nearly a dozen separate analysts initiated coverage of...

