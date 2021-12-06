ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Embraer Shares Fell in November

By Lou Whiteman
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbraer shares were hit in November by a decision from the Brazilian military to slash a large transport plane order because of budget difficulties. The company is seeking compensation but will have to tread carefully. The plane has other orders, but Brazil by far was its most important customer....

