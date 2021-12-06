Why Embraer Shares Fell in November

Years ago, turbo-prop, business jet, and regional jet manufacturer Bombardier made a critical company decision — to design the first new-from-scratch narrow-body airplane in the 120-160 seat category in over 40 years. The result was called the C-series, and despite the many favorable features of the plane it sold tepidly as Bombardier’s ability to support the jet worldwide was questioned. One lessor, explaining why they were not willing to buy the plane to lease with some smaller airlines, pointed out that it is the second lease that concerned them. Their point was that the worldwide fleet of this plane was still far from certain, and so they were concerned they would get a plane back from lease with no place to re-lease it. Lessors generally do not have this problem with an Airbus A320 or Boeing 737.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO