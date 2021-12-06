ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Religion, ERISA, Immigration | First-Timers & Former Clerks | Abortion Commentary

By Marcia Coyle
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to Supreme Court Brief. The justices will finish the December argument session this week and won’t return for arguments until Jan. 10. The “temperature”...

www.law.com

Law.com

Gorsuch Ignores Roberts' 30,000-Foot View of Texas Abortion Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday in the challenge to the Texas anti-abortion law was perhaps the starkest evidence yet of a gap between the conservatism of Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and the three newest, Trump-appointed justices. The gap wasn’t so much in their differences over the important...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Abortion Providers Disappointed, Pro-Life Group Pleased By US Supreme Court Ruling On Texas Heartbeat Act

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can continue challenging the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as SB 8. But in a blow to the providers, the nation’s highest court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect. The Justices also rejected the US Justice Department’s emergency request to block the law. The Court’s majority said their ruling is not about the constitutionality of the Heartbeat Act. During a virtual news conference Friday afternoon, Julie Murray, Senior Staff Attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said, “The Supreme Court’s decision today is a devastating ruling in terms of foreclosing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas abortion law: Supreme Court allows clinics to sue but leaves strict law in effect

The US supreme court has ruled that Texas abortion clinics can sue the state for its strict new law – but kept the measure in place. The law, which came into effect earlier this year, bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus and allows anyone in the country to sue a person who assists someone seeking an abortion. If the suit is successful, the person suing can receive up to $10,000 (£7,500).“The court concludes that the petitioners may pursue a pre-enforcement challenge against certain of the named defendants but not others,” the court said on Friday. At...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Mississippi State
Deadline

Supreme Court Refuses To Block Texas Abortion Law; Will Allow Providers To Sue Some Defendants

The Supreme Court again allowed a Texas abortion law to stand, for now, as it is challenged on the merits, while ruling that abortion providers can challenge the restrictions in federal court. The justices opinions released on Friday were largely procedural, with a decision in a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law not expected until next year. The court heard oral arguments in that case earlier this month, and it poses a direct challenge to Roe Vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that struck down state abortion laws. The justices stressed that they were not examining the constitutionality of the Texas law, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ramaponews.com

Religion is a paper-thin disguise for anti-abortion hatred

Roe v. Wade and the topic of abortion have made their way back into the Surpeme Court. Judges are weighing their opinions on the Mississippi law that, if overturned, would restrict access to abortion in almost half of the United States. It’s a controversial issue, with Democrats and Republicans battling it out in the Supreme Court.
U.S. POLITICS
Esquire

The Supreme Court Is Dead-Set on Recasting Religious Neutrality as Religious Discrimination

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a case that’s going to put the Catholic-heavy roster of justices under a spotlight the size of one of those that they used to roll in for the opening of a new used-car lot. At issue was Carson v. Makin, a case out of Maine, where there is a program to provide public money to families living in areas where there is no public school in order to enable them to send their children to private schools. However, the program specifically denies the money to parents who want to send their children to what Maine law describes as “sectarian schools.” From NBC News:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge: Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law— which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.State District Judge David Peeples of Austin side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which since September has banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Abortion providers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the law but it has...
CONGRESS & COURTS

