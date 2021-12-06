Religion, ERISA, Immigration | First-Timers & Former Clerks | Abortion Commentary

The Supreme Court again allowed a Texas abortion law to stand, for now, as it is challenged on the merits, while ruling that abortion providers can challenge the restrictions in federal court.
The justices opinions released on Friday were largely procedural, with a decision in a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law not expected until next year. The court heard oral arguments in that case earlier this month, and it poses a direct challenge to Roe Vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that struck down state abortion laws.
The justices stressed that they were not examining the constitutionality of the Texas law, but...
Comments / 0