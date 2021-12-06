California Rep. Devin Nunes retiring from Congress to work for Trump

What serving in Congress means in 2021: Part of the challenge in understanding the move comes from the fact two things are true at the same time. It's stunning that anyone in line to possibly lead the Ways and Means Committee would bail from Congress (GOP odds look good and that's a slot many members wait their entire careers for). At the same time, California mapmakers could make his district far more Democratic, creating a far more competitive seat. Still, it shows an increasing willingness to bolt for the private sector rather than suffer the gridlock and grind of Congress.

